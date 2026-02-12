LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Free Valentine’s Day weddings return to Las Cruces

Couples in Las Cruces can get married or renew their vows for free on Valentine’s Day as Morning Star United Methodist Church brings back its annual event for a fifth year.

The ceremonies are scheduled from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at the Plaza de Las Cruces, 100 N. Main St. An indoor option will also be available inside Little Toad Creek Brewery and Distillery, 119 N. Main.

Organizers say the weddings are open to all couples, including LGBTQ+ couples. Walk-ups are welcome, and reservations are encouraged but not required.

Rev. Amy Wilson Feltz and others from Morning Star will officiate ceremonies as a gift to the community. Couples who participate will receive a professional photo, with additional complimentary items available while supplies last.

For the ceremony to be legally recognized, couples must obtain a marriage license through the Doña Ana County Clerk’s office at 845 N. Motel Blvd. The clerk’s office offers appointments Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, and organizers recommend planning about two weeks ahead.

To reserve a time, couples can book online through the church’s calendar link, call 575-521-5770, or email amy@mstarlc.church