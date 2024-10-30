Halloween safety tips for kids trick-or-treating

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- With Halloween right around the corner, we want to make sure your festivities are safe.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the Consumer Product Safety Commission, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released the following guidelines.

The FDA reminds the community to wear bright, reflective costumes or add strips of reflective tape so you’ll be more visible while trick-or-treating. They also recommend wearing makeup and hats rather than costume masks that can obscure your vision.

Parents should also be aware of the treats your children get. The FDA says before you or your children go trick-or-treating, remember these tips:

Inspect commercially wrapped treats for signs of tampering, such as an unusual appearance or discoloration, tiny pinholes, or tears in wrappers. Throw away anything that looks suspicious.

Don’t eat candy until it has been inspected at home.

Eat a snack before heading out to avoid the temptation of nibbling on a treat before it has been inspected.

In case of a food allergy, check the label to ensure the allergen isn’t present. Tell children not to accept — or eat — anything that isn’t commercially wrapped.

Parents of very young children should remove any choking hazards such as gum, peanuts, hard candies, or small toys from the Halloween bags.

