U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seize parrots, drugs, currency and food products

EL PASO, Texas - In the last seven days, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working ports of entry in El Paso and New Mexico made various unusual seizures.

At the Columbus Port of Entry in southern New Mexico, officers seized two parrots. The man drove from Palomas and told officers he had nothing to declare at the initial inspection. CBP agriculture specialists found a shoebox hidden in the center console; inside were two live birds. The driver left the birds with specialists and received a $300 fine. USDA veterinary services processed the parrots.

“The vast majority of the thousands of people CBP officers encounter on a daily basis are involved in legitimate trade and travel,” said CBP El Paso Director of Field Operation Hector Mancha. “However, the attention to detail and professionalism exhibited by the CBP workforce will routinely identify and uncover those who choose to participate in illegal activity.”

CBP officers seized methamphetamines, cocaine, heroin, fentanyl, and marijuana in 21 separate drug seizures at various ports of entry. Four border crossers also attempted to bring prohibited medications according to CBP.

Nineteen people with federal warrants were also identified and apprehended as they tried to cross into the United States. Officers also seized five instances of unreported currency, one ammunition seizure and three export violations.

Agriculture specialists fined nine travelers who tried to import prohibited items, including mangos, poultry, fresh eggs, pork oranges, avocados, peppers, and live plants.