El Paso women shine at Miss Texas

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Four El Paso women were named among the Top 15 at the Miss Texas USA competition, earning a moment in the spotlight on the statewide stage.

Victoria Chavez, Namya Mickell, Maddie McGuire and Ashley Rojas advanced to the semifinals during this year’s pageant.

The women say the experience was about more than appearances. They spent time building confidence, working on their presentation and forming connections with other contestants.

“It felt like a dream. A dream come true,” said Chavez.

They also credit their support system for helping them grow.

“The team that surrounds us has definitely helped me with my confidence,” said McGuire.

All four contestants say they walk away from the competition proud of how far they’ve come — and the example they’re setting for others in El Paso.