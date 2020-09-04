Top suggestions for an El Paso ‘staycation’ during the Labor Day weekend

Lifestyle

EL PASO, Texas -- With Covid-19 restrictions and quarantines in place prohibiting mass gatherings and trips to New Mexico, El Paso tourism leaders say Labor Day weekend offers an opportunity to rediscover the city.

Since many out-of-town guests cancelled reservations for Borderland activities, here's your chance to stay safe and have fun by getting out of your own home and escaping to a different reality for the holiday weekend.

Get a change of scenery with a hotel or Airbnb getaway

Airbnb : Offers a variety of El Paso listings for all tastes and styles beyond just the famed Harry Potter-themed Airbnb in central El Paso.

: Offers a variety of El Paso listings for all tastes and styles beyond just the famed Harry Potter-themed Airbnb in central El Paso. Hotel Indigo : Roaming around this downtown hotel property could make you feel like you're in another city, plus it has a rooftop pool.

: Roaming around this downtown hotel property could make you feel like you're in another city, plus it has a rooftop pool. Courtyard by Marriott Downtown : Impressive views of the city, particularly at night. It also has a bistro and bar along with a rooftop pool.

: Impressive views of the city, particularly at night. It also has a bistro and bar along with a rooftop pool. DoubleTree by Hilton : You can wake up admiring scenic views of downtown El Paso, Juarez, and Southwest University Park. It also has a Mediterranean-influenced terrace.

: You can wake up admiring scenic views of downtown El Paso, Juarez, and Southwest University Park. It also has a Mediterranean-influenced terrace. Plaza Hotel : Restored and renovated elegant downtown hotel with lots of history, artwork from Mexican and Texas artists, and a rooftop bar.

: Restored and renovated elegant downtown hotel with lots of history, artwork from Mexican and Texas artists, and a rooftop bar. Stanton House : This boutique-style downtown hotel has upscale dining, a cocktail bar and a relaxing spa.

: This boutique-style downtown hotel has upscale dining, a cocktail bar and a relaxing spa. Staybridge Suites : Some say this airport hotel is known for having one of the best breakfasts you'll find.

: Some say this airport hotel is known for having one of the best breakfasts you'll find. Wyndham Airport Hotel: This hotel offers what is said to be the largest hotel swimming pool in El Paso.

Enjoy culinary delights at two outdoor dining locations