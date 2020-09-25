Famed Wienermobile making El Paso stop as part of tour across America

Lifestyle

EL PASO, Texas -- You may be used to seeing hot dogs on a grill, but people driving around El Paso might catch a glimpse of a giant one on wheels.

Since 1936, Oscar Mayer has been driving its famous Wienermobiles across the U.S. to promote its hot dogs and other products. With six of the 27-foot dogs-on-wheels making stops, one is in El Paso on Friday.

It will be at Bob-O’s Family Fun Center at 3851 Constitution Drive from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday.

"We’re in El Paso to offer the BUNderful opportunity to ketchup with the Wienermobile as it drives the hot dog highways of America. We know everything is bigger in Texas, so can’t wait to “meat” everyone and show you the 27-foot hot dog on wheels, handout Weenie Whistles, and relish the opportunity to connect with as many people in El Paso as possible," says 'Mayochup Molly' and 'Saucy Spence' - the "hotdoggers" at the controls of the Wienermobile visiting the Borderland.

Each year, Oscar Mayer hires 12 recent college graduates to serve as the spokesmen and spokeswoman of the Wienermobile. For one year, the “hotdoggers” drive the unusual vehicles, make media appearances, and stop at grocery stores, birthday party drive-bys and other events.

The "hotdoggers" are in the process of booking more events and said El Pasoans have the unique opportunity to request the Wienermobile at events such as birthday parties and yes, even weddings.

Here is the link to make a Wienermobile visit request: khcmobiletour.com/wienermobile/request

Molly and Spence say driving the Wienermobile to cities across America is like being on a “coast-to-coast weenie roast.”

But just like any vehicle, the Wienermobile can run into problems along the way. Oscar Meyer officials said they contract with auto shops who know the Wienermobile and can make repairs.

"We’ve been driving miles of smiles since our start during the Great Depression, getting back to our “routes” is what the Wienermobile is all about," said Molly and Spence of the Wienermobile's history.

As they have driven the highways from town to town, 2020 and the novel coronavirus have impacted the Wienermobile just like everything else. Oscar Meyer said this year, the mobile hot dog was taken off the roads for a time. Since hitting the pavement again, the "hotdoggers" now take the Wienermobile and fun to smaller community events - including Friday's El Paso stop.

Molly and Spence added: "We know times are tough, so we're bringing a little extra joy to the people of El Paso. With all the tough news, we think it'd be FRANKtastic to bring lighthearted news too!."

To follow 'Mayochup Molly' and 'Saucy Spence' on their journey across America, you can visit their Instagram pages: @mayochupmolly and @spencewiththesauce.