7 things to do this Labor Day weekend in the Borderland

Lifestyle

THINGS TO DO!

1. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Theaters

PG-13 2H 12min

Shang-Chi, the master of unarmed weaponry-based Kung Fu, is forced to confront his past after being drawn into the Ten Rings organization.

Stars: Simu Liu Awkwafina, Tony Chiu-Wai Leung

2. Hatch Chile Festival

Saturday and Sunday

Hatch, NM

Chile roasting, restaurants, food vendors, entertainment, All doors will be thrown open to welcome you to Hatch, NM - The Chile Capital of the World.

3. El Paso Fallen Officers Memorial Car Show

Saturday 10AM

4th Annual El Paso Fallen Officers Memorial Car Show

Southwest University Event Center

6500 Montana Ave.

4. New Mexico Wine Festival

Saturday - Monday

12PM

12125 Robert Larson Blvd., Las Cruces

Come sample over 100 wines from New Mexico's finest wineries.

Enjoy your favorites by the glass and take it home by the bottle or case.

All tickets include:

A commemorative Viva Vino wine glass.

$5 Off any bottle of wine at the Festival.

Full access to the entertainment and festival grounds.

5. Puddle of Mudd with special guest Drowning Pool

Saturday

5PM

Speaking Rock Entertainment

Puddle of Mud will perform live at Speaking Rock! Drowning Pool will perform as an opener! Concert is FREE! 21+ Gates open at 5pm.

6. UTEP Football

Saturday

UTEP vs. Bethune-Cookman

7PM

Sun Bowl, El Paso

7. Sun City Bacon Fest

Sunday

Wet 'N' Wild Waterworld, Anthony

10AM

Bacon Fest starts at 10:00 am including sales of bacon products. Beer sales start at noon.

Admission is free to the event outside Wet N' Wild located under the Big Canopy & Pavilion

Admission into the park to ride all the rides is $34.95

Visitors to the Sun City Bacon Fest can purchase items such as pig noses, Sun City Bacon Fest T-Shirts, and more at the official merchandise tent. Bacon food items expected on the overall menu include Bacon Burgers, Bacon Pizza, Bacon infused Tacos, Bacon Ham Sausage Combos, Bacon Ice-Creams, Bacon Fries, Bacon n' Beans, plus so much more!