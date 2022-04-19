Local collector shares treasures, stories

EL PASO, Texas -- It's a collection that will have sports and music fans drooling. It includes BB King's autographed guitar, a signed Kobe Bryant Jersey, Don Haskins' boots, autographed shoes that Michael Jordan gifted Coach Haskins, and Sammy Davis Jr's hat. There are photos with celebrities, baseball cards, and countless electric guitars, many of them signed by the famous musicians who played them. These treasures and more call a local man's business office home.

Doug Rutter works by day managing Tax Matters and a real estate management company. It's obvious how he spends much of the rest of his time. He likes seeing the look on people's faces when they walk into his business, which is adorned from floor to ceiling - literally - with memorabilia.

"They are shocked and amazed," Rutter says. When asked the value of his collection - he says he has no idea what it's worth. Each item comes with a story, many with a deeply personal connection.

"You'll see a lot of El Paso stuff in here," says Rutter. He likes to recognize the good things and people that come from El Paso, pointing to Aaron Jones as a great representative of the 915.

Of course Rutter has a Jones jersey, as well as mementos from Greg Foster, Tim Hardaway, a piece of the hardwood floor and posters from the '66 championship game. He has a signed basketball from Don Haskins' 500th win, and of course, numerous El Paso Diablos jerseys and bats.

Rutter's penchant for collectibles started with an autograph his father brought home for him when he was 10 years old.

"My dad worked at a shoe store, I was about 10 years old, and he brought me home an autograph of a guy named Charlie West...

Flash forward a few decades, to when Charlie West was inducted into the UTEP hall of fame. Rutter still had that autograph, and West was touched.

"Four weeks or so later I got a box in the mail with his Super Bowl 4 jersey, his helmet, and a picture of him from the game saying they're better in my care than his. Pretty cool," Rutter added.

One of his favorite items is an electric guitar, signed by the Lakers. He traded it to Penny Marshall for a baseball. He traded another item for a horse. And the list of stories goes on...just don't ask Rutter to play a song on one of the many guitars displayed on his wall.

"I don't play," Rutter admits. "But neither did Leo Fender - who, Fender Guitars?"

I asked him what he wants to get his hands on next, and Rutter said his needs and desires are slim. He did share with us his next project - a podcast. His first guest? Tim Hardaway.

You can learn more about the collection and podcast, and the other services Doug Rutter provides the community at https://rutterorganization.com