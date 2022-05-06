Spotlight on Mom: dedicated to family, service and protecting our country

EL PASO, Texas - A life that started at the airport remains part of the routine. Charity Franco says one of her early tasks as a soldier was picking up a soldier from the airport, a chance meeting that would lead to a life together.

Today Command Sergeant Major Joseph Franco is back from his deployment in Germany. He's stationed in Washington, D.C. His wife Charity takes care of their three daughters, Hailey, Khylene and Violet while traveling to D.C.

"I feel like this is his turn, so he can have some of that bonding time with her. And it's absolutely hard when I'm like, ok, I'll see you in three days, and she tries to count," said Franco.

The Franco's had about a dozen deployments between them, serving in Afghanistan together and embracing travel worldwide as soldiers and family.

Franco says she has experienced mom guilt, specifically from her early motherhood days.

"I was constantly working, working late, and not thinking anything about it. Once I got out of the military, it went on without me," said Franco. "A lot of people don't understand, how can you leave your husband, or how can you leave your kids? It's not about leaving them, it's just maintaining a balance."

Franco says she does not take a single moment spent with her family for granted these days. Wherever they are in the world or virtually, she treasures each conversation, smile and moment.

Daughter Charity is finishing up her term at Loretto Academy. She may not be spending time with mom this Mother's Day, Charity knows mom's heart is with her.

All week leading up to Mothers' Day, ABC-7 highlights five hard-working El Paso moms for a special segment called "Spotlight on Mom."

