Sunday Funday Moment: R.E.L Washington Elementary school has ”ringing of the bell” parade for young student who beat Cancer

El Paso, Texas-- The halls of R.E.L Washington elementary school were full of students holding posters and ringing bells as their fellow classmate, Aiyanna, made her way down the hall to celebrate a milestone in her life.

ABC-7’s Iris Lopez first met little Aiyanna nearly two years ago when she had just been diagnosed with Leukemia. Since then, Aiyanna and her parents have been pushing through this cancer journey together.

“It’s been a rough two years going back and forth to the hospital and going through the unknown sometimes,” said Aiyanna’s dad, Diego Tarin.

But after years of chemotherapy, Aiyanna was relieved to have her final treatment and her parents wanted to make their daughters “Ringing of The Bell” ceremony one she would never forget.

“We decided to have a parade when her parents told us that she was going to be ringing the bell soon,” said Aiyanna’s kindergarten teacher, April Escalante.

School administrators were able to put together a special parade for Aiyanna which featured a marching band, and every student held a bell of their own to ring as Aiyanna walked down the halls, and some students even created hand written posters with motivational words for Aiyanna to see.

“Aiyanna was very surprised to see support from kids that weren't her friends but now they are,” said Aiyanna’s mom Claudia Lerma.

This surprise parade was a moment that Aiyanna and her parents will never forget.

“She was just so happy that they did something special for her just to make her understand that she is normal she is part of the community she felt really loved,” said Lerma.