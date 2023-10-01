Fall Health Insights: Staying Well in the Changing Season

As we transition to fall, we can find ourselves spending more time indoors, missing out on that vitamin D from the sun, and perhaps indulging in a few extra holiday treats. It's easy to find ourselves struggling to maintain our health during this season.

The Centers for Disease Control says lack of exposure to the sun can cause a vitamin D deficiency.

To boost winter immunity, Lizette Ortiz, a local certified nutritionist and trainer, emphasizes three key factors: diet, exercise, and recovery. "For diet, eat a lot of vegetables and a lot of fruit," she advises, highlighting the importance of nutrient-rich foods.

Lizette recognizes that outdoor exercise may not always be feasible. "Exercise at home," she suggests, encouraging various indoor workout options.

Lastly, she underscores the significance of recovery. "The recovery is going to come in the form of sleeping, at least seven hours a night," Lizette advises, emphasizing the restorative power of quality sleep.

For additional health advice and insights, explore Lizette's website at https://fitlizzy.com/