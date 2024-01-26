Mustard Seed Cafe serves free food & hospitality

EL PASO, Texas -- Warm, homemade healthy meals, served up with a side of fellowship and love. That's what's on the menu at the Mustard Seed Cafe on El Paso's west side. And speaking of menus, you won't find any of those at this eatery. That's because the menu changes daily, depending on what is donated. The group of volunteers prides itself in creativity, coming up with delicious delicious from what comes in the door. today, it's quiche ,thanks to a generous egg donation, and salad, with most ingredients from the Amigos Garden next door.

"We serve anybody that comes in. We don't require anything. So anybody who is hungry," says Executive Director Carmen Estrada. From CEO's to the homeless, all are welcome, free of charge, and treated with dignity. Donations are welcome but not a requirement.

"It's what I would serve to my family. We don't serve anything here I wouldn't serve to my family," Estrada says. Just as important as the food is the fellowship and conversation. Each patron is greeted warmly at the door, and ministered to.

"The people here have the heart from God and make us feel like home and the food is wonderful," one woman tells us. She says she's come several times, because there's no other place like it.

Others come because they want to give back. About 60 volunteers help bake, cook, prep, clean and deliver these meals to shelters. Each day starts with a prayer, for those serving, and those receiving.

If you'd like to volunteer in any capacity at the Mustard Seed Cafe, or make a donation of food or money, visit https://mustardseedcafe.org/.