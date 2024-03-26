ABC-7 Do-Gooder provides school uniforms for 2,700 students

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) --From helping to increase state funds for local retired teachers to providing clothes for students in need, this ABC-7 Do-Gooder continues to have a positive impact within the community.

"Nancy is an amazing person, very patient, kind," said Rita Paton, a member of Assistance League of El Paso.

Nancy Evans is a retired educator who joined the Assistance League of El Paso in 2012.

"When I retired, I had worked 42 years in education as a teacher and a principal. I didn't want to go home and sit, so I started looking for things to do," said Nancy Evans.

Evans began volunteering with the assistance League of El Paso, contributing to the success of program Operation School Bell.

The program invites 2,700 students to receive a week’s worth of school clothes annually.

Evans helped to create reports monthly and annually to keep track of all the students clothes.

"When the children used to come in and you fill up a bag of clothes and they look at you and say, this is all for me, that's all you need. You don't need any more payment," said Evans.

She also spends her time honoring educators.

"She is very involved in not only our organization as a volunteer, but also in Texas Retired Teachers at many levels and was very instrumental in getting our cost of living allowance raised for retired teachers from here," said Paton.

"I worked on proposition nine, which was our first cost of living in 20 years, and I'll be working on the next one whenever it comes," said Evans.

Evans is the Treasurer of Ysleta Retired School Employees. She is also an active member of Texas Retired Teacher's Association, and has even helped represent Region 19 as President at the district President's Council in Austin.

Her efforts and hard work have earned her the title of ABC-7's Do-Gooder.

"It's very honoring. I don't ask for recognition. I have always been the one that stays in the back," said Evans.

Evans plans to use her ABC-7 Do-Gooder award for the Assistance league of El Paso to continue Operation School Bell efforts. With the league she also plans to do work with Ronald Mc Donald House including giving blankets to babies at the Children's Hospital.

"I just feel like you have to give because the more you give, the more you get. And so when I help other people and when I do things for them, then it it makes me feel good inside," said Evans. "You need to look for things that you can do. Even the small things can give back. And I think all of us have that much time to look for something to give back to our community."

You can nominate someone who makes a difference in the community for the ABC-7 Do-Gooder at kvia.com.

ABC-7's Do-Gooder is sponsored by the El Paso Community Foundation and Gozo's Ice Cream.