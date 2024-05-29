El Paso County to Host Community Feedback Sessions on Potential Bond Proposal

El Paso, TX—El Paso County is exploring the possibility of going to voters for a capital improvement bond as early as November 2024. This second phase of public meetings follows up on their Multi-Year Capital Plan meetings held in March and April, which were used to gather input on the public's threshold for investment and the priority areas they would like the County to focus on. This next phase of in-person community feedback sessions will focus on gathering the public's opinion on the individual projects recommended by the County's Bond Advisory Committee. The proposed project list includes investments in critical public safety infrastructure and enhancements to County, regional, and neighborhood parks.

Commissioners Court has not decided whether to pursue a bond and is seeking community feedback. The decision is expected in late July or early August. If the Commissioners Court recommends a bond issuance, the decision could go to voters as early as November 2024. These bond proposal community feedback sessions will be held throughout El Paso County from May 29, 2024, to June 18, 2024.



Here is a full list of meetings and details:

Capital.EPCounty.com. The meeting schedule is as follows:

Wednesday, May 29, 2024

5:30 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.

Jefferson High School- Cafeteria, 4700 Alameda Ave, El Paso, TX 79905

Thursday, May 30, 2024

5:30 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.

Montana Vista Fire Rescue, 13978 Montana Ave, El Paso, TX 79938

Saturday, June 1, 2024

10:00 a.m.- 11:30 a.m.

El Paso High School- Cafeteria, 800 E Schuster Ave, El Paso, TX 79902

Tuesday, June 4, 2024

5:30 p.m. -7:00 p.m.

EPCC Transmountain Campus- Foyer, 9570 Gateway N Blvd, El Paso, TX 79924

Wednesday, June 5, 2024

5:30 p.m. -7:00 p.m.

Ben Narbuth Elementary- Gym, 12901 Bob Hope Dr Suite B, El Paso, TX 79928

Thursday, June 6, 2024

5:30 p.m. -7:00 p.m.

Eastwood Middle School- Cafeteria, 2612 Chaswood St, El Paso, TX 79935

Saturday, June 8, 2024

Time: 10:00 a.m-11:30 a.m

EPCC Northwest Campus- Cafeteria, 6701 S Desert Blvd, El Paso, TX 79932

Tuesday, June 11, 2024

5:30 p.m. -7:00 p.m.

Ysleta High School- Fine Arts Annex, 8600 Alameda Ave, El Paso, TX 79907

Wednesday, June 12, 2024

5:30 p.m. -7:00 p.m.

Chapin High School, Cafeteria, 7000 Dyer St, El Paso, TX 79904

Thursday, June 13, 2024

5:30 p.m. -7:00 p.m.

TxDOT East Area Maintenance Facility, 1430 Joe Battle Blvd., El Paso, TX 79936

Saturday, June 15, 2024

10:00 a.m.-11:30 a.m.

Franklin High School- Cafeteria, 900 Resler Dr, El Paso, TX 79912

Tuesday, June 18, 2024

5:30-7:00 p.m.

El Paso County Warehouse, 1331 Fabens Rd, Fabens, TX 79838

For those unable to attend in person, information from the meetings will be available on the County website: capital.epcounty.com. Residents can also follow El Paso County on social media for updates and ways to provide input online.