Xtra Depth: El Paso influencers Go Viral After “Chelito’s Burger Challenge”

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A duo of El Paso influencers have left their jobs as a lawyer and salesman to concentrate full time on continuing their efforts of being the top content creators for local social media, all-the-while, bringing thousands of eyeballs right here to the 9-1-5 by focusing on all the positives we have in the borderland.

Recently, one of the reels from "De La Story" went viral (with nearly one million views), and brought even more positive attention to El Paso. In another edition of "People, Places & Paul", ABC-7 anchor Paul Cicala followed in the footsteps of others in De La Story's viral video, by also taking the Chelito's Burger Challenge. You can see an extended version of his story here.

The challenge takes place on Thursday's at Chelito's Restaurant, on El Paso's West Side. You can get the food for free, if you can meet the challenge of eating the following within 30 minutes:

-9 Burger Patties, 9 slices of yellow cheese, 9 slices of white cheese, 18 bacons, all the condiments, two large buns that sandwhich everything together, along with a humongous plate of fries and a Mexican-brand soda.

On ABC-7, Paul Cicala took the "Chelito's Burger Challenge".. and introduced viewers to "De La Story", a group of content creators who are taking social media (and the internet) by storm through their Instagram & TikTok posts that are dedicated to showing the borderland (and beyond) that there are plenty of fun places to visit, eateries to check out & things to do in the El Paso area.

You can find De La Story's instagram account at: https://www.instagram.com/delastoryofficial/

De La Story's Tik Tok can be found at: https://www.tiktok.com/@delastoryofficial