Man’s inspirational story of overcoming paralysis

El PASO, Texas (KVIA) --

A local man who awoke from surgery with zero mobility for much of his body is re-learning how to perform daily tasks. Jose Cuevas says from one day to the next, he went from being an able-bodied adult to the skills of an infant. Things like getting out of bed, walking, and brushing his teeth seemed impossible. Now, thanks to an amazing team of physical therapists, he's making strides. Literally.

Cuevas had a cancerous tumor removed from his spine, and was left paralyzed. At the mercy of those who stepped in to help him learn to live again. He says the first three weeks at Las Palmas Del Sol Health Rehabilitation Hospital were the toughest. His determination is helping him to regain the use of his limbs, and he recently began using a walker...even standing on his own and taking a few steps.

"I give so much credit to my physical therapists. They were there for me. When they saw a couple of times I was down and doubtful, they were there to motivate me," Cuevas says.

Physical Therapist Dr. Ricardo Rodriguez says it's part of the job. Each patient is different, and working as a team leads to success.

"To really have someone really believe you're there by their side and you're gonna take them all the way... We're putting ourselves out there and the next spot is for the other person to do the same.

Cuevas says he considers his team of caregivers his family. They saw him at his worst, and they helped him be his best.

He has plans to ditch his walker across the room, as he continues to work hard every day toward his goals.