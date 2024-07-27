El Paso fire chief drives major changes: Enhancements and innovations for a safer community.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Since 2022, Johnathan Killings has served as the El Paso Fire Chief, bringing over 27 years of experience to the role.

His journey began at 19 when he applied to the El Paso Fire Department to support his younger brother. Despite initial setbacks, his persistence paid off years later, leading to a distinguished career in firefighting.

His office is a testament to his dedication, adorned with awards and challenge coins—a tradition similar to the military, recognizing achievements, commemorating events, and showing appreciation.

Notably, he has met both presidents during his career.

Under his leadership, the department is undergoing significant upgrades.

Multiple locations are being renovated to improve living quarters for firefighters.

Staffing levels have expanded from 940 to 988, and a new fire station is set to open on the Far East Side.

Rebranded uniforms now better highlight the department’s extensive range of services, including ambulance operations, hazmat responses, mountain rescues, and more.

The Mobile Integrated Health Team is actively following up with frequent 911 users, providing crucial support to those in need.

Looking ahead, the department is also working on bringing the first air ambulance to El Paso, further enhancing emergency response capabilities.

If you’re interested, Chief said they are hiring for telecommunication positions.