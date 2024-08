El Paso, TX (KVIA-TV)- It’s no secret that with the baby boomer generation reaching full retirement age, we’re seeing more retirements in the U.S. than ever before. As a record number of employees begin to exit the workforce, many are left wondering what will the true impact be? Investment Advisor, Brian Mirau joins us today to discuss the retirement surge.

Nichole Gomez is the producer and host of ABC-7 at 4.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.