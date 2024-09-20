PARENTS READ TO NICU BABIES

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Among the sophisticated equipment, tubes and rocking chairs at Del Sol Medical Center's NICU is a library of books, ready to be read to the tiniest babies. The hospital is hosting a Read-a-Thon, and it's not just a way for loved ones to bond with their little loved ones, it actually can help with each baby's neurological development.

Sharenae Alexander is a speech and language pathologist at Del Sol, and says these babies are surrounded by equipment and noises that typical newborns wouldn't normally be exposed to. The story time offers a sense of comfort, and exposes them to speech and language.

When they told me that they had this read-a-thon I got so excited, I was actually crying when I came in, cuz I got so excited to be able to read to him something from home," says Cristina Yearwood. Her son is in the NICO, and says it connects being able to bring something from home.

The best part is parents get to take the books they read home to read to their babies once they are released from the NICU.