ABC-7 at 4: Trinity Site Open House

El Paso, Texas (KVIA-TV)—White Sands Missile Range will open the Trinity Site Open House on October 19. The site is where the first atomic bomb was detonated (as seen in the film Oppenheimer).

Visitors can exit the range at the Stallion Gate off NM Highway 308, about 12 miles east of San Antonio, New Mexico. Visitors can see ground zero where the bomb was detonated, and admission is free.

Another major event taking place next year is the Bataan Memorial Death March. The marathon is hosted by WSMR every year to honor the defenders of Bataan and Corregidor in WWII who were surrendered to the Japanese and forced to march through the jungle to POW camps where they were tortured, killed, and used as slave labor. Many of them were from New Mexico.

The March will be held on March 22, 2025. Marathon and half marathon options, teams, and light and heavy divisions are available.

Registration for the March is open and available at https://bataanmarch.com/.