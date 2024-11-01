Skip to Content
Cheerleaders pen children’s book

Published 9:18 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Keira Jensen and Tiffany Gavaldon appear to have it all. They're Montwood High School cheerleaders, are at the top of their class, and are best friends. But they've gone through some tough times, and dealt with stereotypes. They want young girls to know that they can shoot for the stars, and dream big. That's why they wrote, "Not Just A Bow."

The book tells the story of a young cheerleader, and her struggles and triumphs. In the book, 10-year old Chloe navigates friends, stereotypes, and the highs and lows of school.  It's dedicated to all girls who were told their dreams were too big, or unrealistic.  Jensen says she hopes the story resonates with young readers.

"I just really hope that this book impacts someone. even just one life it would mean the world to me," Jensen says.

She and Gavaldon met through cheer, and formed a close friendship.

"Just the hard work and the doubt from other girls and people on campus just to prove that we could do it.  I feel like that grew our bond stronger," Gavaldon says.

Both girls are superstars in the classroom. They are in the top 5% of their class, and have big dreams for the future.

Hillary Floren

Hillary Floren co-anchors ABC-7’s Good Morning El Paso.

