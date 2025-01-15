Local bookstore creates a cozy escape with coffee, wine, and community

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Supporting small businesses is more important than ever, and one local gem is making waves under its new ownership. Margin Notes Bookbar, a unique blend of bookstore and café, offers a welcoming atmosphere with exceptional wines, flavorful bites, and live music. This segment is sponsored by Sarah Farms.

Margin Notes Bookbar, located at 7460 Cimarron Market Ave, Bldg 2, Ste 300, El Paso, TX 79911, offers a cozy space for books, coffee, wine, and community events. The book bar is becoming a cornerstone for connection and creativity. Customers rave about its cozy indoor and outdoor spaces, where they can enjoy charcuterie boards, coffee, and literary adventures.

“This place feels like a second home,” one visitor shared.

Margin Notes also hosts live music, creating memorable moments for patrons. One such moment involved Carlos Rojas, who discovered a talented saxophone player at the bar and later hired him to perform at his wedding.

Owner Sarah Miller says her favorite feedback is when customers tell her, “It feels more homey now—inviting and welcoming.”



Their next live music event is on January 31 at 7:30 p.m., featuring the local Pie Sisters.

