Weekend fun at Rio Grande ranch

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- If you’re looking for a unique way to spend the weekend, the Rio Grande Valley Ranch in Canutillo has plenty to offer—from go-kart racing to animal encounters and even a 3,000-pound bull named Fernando.

Families and thrill-seekers alike can enjoy outdoor activities like horseback riding, goat feeding, and off-road adventures. Visitors say it’s a great alternative to the usual weekend plans.

"Something different to do. Instead of just going to the movies or something like that, and you get dirty, you get dusty, and it's fun," said one guest.

For those who love animals, the ranch provides an up-close experience with goats, sheep, and horses. But one attraction stands out—Fernando the bull, who has become a visitor favorite.

"He’s so sweet. He likes you, Pena. And he gets so mad when you leave," another guest shared.

Beyond the outdoor adventures, the ranch also offers plenty of food, beer, and wine, making it a great spot for group celebrations. Some visitors even turn their trip into a birthday party destination.

"It is so fun. We're excited," one guest said.

And the fun isn’t stopping there. The ranch is set to add a paintball shooting range soon, giving guests even more ways to enjoy the experience.

This Sunday Funday moment is sponsored by Sarah Farms.

