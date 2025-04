El Paso, TX (KVIA-TV)—El Paso Locomotive FC returns home after a month-long absence for Derby Del Camino Real against New Mexico United. El Paso Locomotives forward Amando Moreno joins us to talk about the big match and what it means to play against his former team. The match will be Saturday, May 3, at 7 p.m. at Southwest University Park. It will be streamed on ESPN+ along with kvia.com while airing on El Paso-Las Cruces CW.

