El Paso actor lands breakout role

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- An El Paso native is gaining national attention for his role in AMC’s thriller series Dark Winds.

Alonso Rappa, 24, plays a key character in the show’s third season, portraying a missing boy whose storyline unfolds across multiple episodes.

Rappa, a graduate of Harmony Science Academy and the University of New Mexico, began auditioning from his home in El Paso after signing with a talent agent.

He was eventually cast in Dark Winds, which films at Camel Rock Studios near Santa Fe.

The show is set in the 1970s on a Navajo reservation and follows tribal police as they investigate a series of crimes.

Rappa's role involves heavy prosthetic and stunt work.

Following his television debut, Rappa is also preparing for his first big screen appearance in Sovereign, a feature film starring Dennis Quaid set for release this summer.