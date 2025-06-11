El Paso detailer selected again to help restore Air Force One

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- An El Paso man has been selected for the third year in a row to help preserve one of the nation’s most historic aircraft: the original Air Force One. Watch this Sunday, June 15 at 8 a.m. and again in the evening for this week’s Sunday Funday moment.

Anthony Aguilar, owner of Revive Auto Solutions, will join the 2025 Air Force One Detailing Team at Seattle’s Museum of Flight from July 8 to 14.

The team, made up of expert detailers from across the country, helps restore the Boeing VC-137B SAM 970—the first jet designated to serve as Air Force One, used by four U.S. presidents.

The volunteer team also maintains other iconic aircraft including the Concorde, a B-29 Superfortress, and the Boeing 727 prototype.

Aguilar has received both local and national recognition for his work in preserving historic vehicles and aircraft.

In addition to the Air Force One project, Aguilar has served on other high-profile preservation teams such as Monterey Car Week and The Quail Motorsports Gathering.

