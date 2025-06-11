Skip to Content
Lifestyle

El Paso detailer selected again to help restore Air Force One

REVIVE AUTO SOLUTIONS
By
New
Published 1:35 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- An El Paso man has been selected for the third year in a row to help preserve one of the nation’s most historic aircraft: the original Air Force One. Watch this Sunday, June 15 at 8 a.m. and again in the evening for this week’s Sunday Funday moment.

Anthony Aguilar, owner of Revive Auto Solutions, will join the 2025 Air Force One Detailing Team at Seattle’s Museum of Flight from July 8 to 14.

The team, made up of expert detailers from across the country, helps restore the Boeing VC-137B SAM 970—the first jet designated to serve as Air Force One, used by four U.S. presidents.

The volunteer team also maintains other iconic aircraft including the Concorde, a B-29 Superfortress, and the Boeing 727 prototype.

Aguilar has received both local and national recognition for his work in preserving historic vehicles and aircraft.

In addition to the Air Force One project, Aguilar has served on other high-profile preservation teams such as Monterey Car Week and The Quail Motorsports Gathering.

If you’re interested in submitting a story, email us at Iris.Garcia-Barron@KVIA.com.

Article Topic Follows: Lifestyle

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Iris Garcia Barron

Iris Garcia Barron is a weather anchor and reporter.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content