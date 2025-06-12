ABC-7 at 4: The pride pool party celebration to be held in Downtown El Paso
El Paso, TX (KVIA-TV)—This weekend, an event celebrating love, unity, and community will take place. Jon Tapia will tell us all about the Pride pool party celebration.
El Paso, TX (KVIA-TV)—This weekend, an event celebrating love, unity, and community will take place. Jon Tapia will tell us all about the Pride pool party celebration.
KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.