Skip to Content
Lifestyle

ABC-7 at 4: The pride pool party celebration to be held in Downtown El Paso 

thumbnail_original-900830DC-61EA-4D16-A948-CEFE0C7D155F
By
Published 5:18 PM

El Paso, TX (KVIA-TV)—This weekend, an event celebrating love, unity, and community will take place. Jon Tapia will tell us all about the Pride pool party celebration. 

Article Topic Follows: Lifestyle
abc-7
el paso
kvia
Nichole Gomez

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Nichole Gomez

Nichole Gomez is the producer and host of ABC-7 at 4.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content