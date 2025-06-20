El Paso women shine at Miss Texas USA

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Pageants are about more than crowns and sparkles—and several young women from El Paso are proving just that. That’s this week’s Sunday Funday—watch on Sunday at 8 a.m. and again in the evening on ABC-7.

A group of local contestants recently competed at Miss Texas USA, with four of them making it into the Top 15.

But beyond the placements, many say the experience was life-changing.

“It was just a dream come true,” said Victoria Chavez, one of the contestants. “I started off shy, and now I’m so much more outgoing and involved in my community.”

From walking in heels to mastering interviews, contestants trained for months under the guidance of Jacqueline Garcia Martinez, CEO of Bazaar Models.

She said she’s most proud of the confidence the young women developed.

“They’re not just beautiful—they’re focused, driven, and humble,” Martinez said.

Contestants included professionals, future doctors, and aspiring lawyers.

Some described the experience as a lifelong dream come true and a personal transformation in self-love and growth.

“It helped me grow not only as a woman, but as a person,” said Ashley Rojas, who holds the Miss Edge of Texas title.

While the Miss Texas USA competition has wrapped, ABC-7 viewers can look forward to even more pageant excitement—the Miss Texas Competition airs Saturday, June 28, 2025, right here on ABC-7.