Grandmother-granddaughter duo separated by distance write new children’s book

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- A grandmother and granddaughter duo are celebrating a big milestone after publishing a children’s book.

Grandmother Sloan Sullivan lives in Lake Geneva, WI, and granddaughter Brooklyn Freytag lives in El Paso, TX.

The novel, The Blueberries of Life: A Book about Grandparents, was inspired by their long-distance relationship and having to say goodbye time and time again.

"So then we said 'We should write a book.' And all of a sudden, it became a book. After a couple of years of debating whether we were going to do it, how we were going to do it, we became very serious about it. And we started writing,” Sullivan said.

Brooklyn had a personal say in choosing the title of the book after comparing life to pancakes and blueberries to grandparents!

"We have normal pancakes, but when you get to add blueberries, they're even more special. And it was like having my grandparents coming down to see me. It made it more special," the child author said.

The charming book takes readers on Brooklyn and her grandparents' adventures as they are visiting her.

“I like it, how it shows how you can be close to family, even if they're far away," Brooklyn said.

She said when her grandparents are in town, life is much sweeter! Both told ABC-7 the book has brought them even closer.

Sullivan hopes the novel will remind families that love knows no bounds.

“Truthfully, I don't think I'll ever take that for granted. I get excited with every signature, every time I see a customer or they tell us a story about their lives or their grandparents or their grandchildren. I think that's the best part of this whole thing.”

Brooklyn said in the future she would like to write her own novel.

If you are interested in buying the book, click here.

