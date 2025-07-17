The City of El Paso Museums and Cultural Affairs to host Third Thursdays

El Paso, TX (KVIA-TV)—The City of El Paso Museums and Cultural Affairs Department has announced “Third Thursdays” in the Downtown Arts District. This event offers extended hours and programming at various locations throughout the downtown area.

