Skip to Content
Lifestyle

The City of El Paso Museums and Cultural Affairs to host Third Thursdays

By
Published 9:08 AM

El Paso, TX (KVIA-TV)—The City of El Paso Museums and Cultural Affairs Department has announced “Third Thursdays” in the Downtown Arts District. This event offers extended hours and programming at various locations throughout the downtown area.

Locations with special hours and activities include:

  • The Market Under the Stars, 5 to 9 p.m. (Arts Festival Plaza)
    • Artisan market featuring local vendors, live music, food, and community organization booths
  • El Paso Museum of Art, open until 8 p.m.
    • Featuring presence from Magoffin Home
  • El Paso Museum of History, open until 8 p.m.
    • Exhibit opening: “Pasos Urbanos III”
  • El Paso Mexican American Cultural Center, open until 8 p.m.
    • Cacao Drink Tastings with Cacao Coyatoc
    • Ugly Drawing Club with printmaking artist Rogelio Rosiles
  • La Nube STEAM Discovery Center, open until 7 p.m.
    • Mold making workshop with Fab Lab El Paso, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.
  • El Paso Public Library Main Branch, open until 7 p.m.
    • Games and treats on the foyer and patio from 7 to 9 p.m.
  • Destination El Paso Visitor Information Center, open until 7:30pm
Article Topic Follows: Lifestyle
abc-7
el paso
kvia

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Nichole Gomez

Nichole Gomez is the producer and host of ABC-7 at 4.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content