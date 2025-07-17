The City of El Paso Museums and Cultural Affairs to host Third Thursdays
El Paso, TX (KVIA-TV)—The City of El Paso Museums and Cultural Affairs Department has announced “Third Thursdays” in the Downtown Arts District. This event offers extended hours and programming at various locations throughout the downtown area.
Locations with special hours and activities include:
- The Market Under the Stars, 5 to 9 p.m. (Arts Festival Plaza)
- Artisan market featuring local vendors, live music, food, and community organization booths
- El Paso Museum of Art, open until 8 p.m.
- Featuring presence from Magoffin Home
- El Paso Museum of History, open until 8 p.m.
- Exhibit opening: “Pasos Urbanos III”
- El Paso Mexican American Cultural Center, open until 8 p.m.
- Cacao Drink Tastings with Cacao Coyatoc
- Ugly Drawing Club with printmaking artist Rogelio Rosiles
- La Nube STEAM Discovery Center, open until 7 p.m.
- Mold making workshop with Fab Lab El Paso, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.
- El Paso Public Library Main Branch, open until 7 p.m.
- Games and treats on the foyer and patio from 7 to 9 p.m.
- Destination El Paso Visitor Information Center, open until 7:30pm