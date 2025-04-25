Skip to Content
7 in the City

30th Annual YWCA Women’s Luncheon

By
Published 2:53 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- ABC-7 attended the 30th Annual YWCA Women's Luncheon as part of our 7 in the City initiative. Enjoy watching the video above to learn more about the empowering event.

Article Topic Follows: 7 in the City

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Emma Hoggard

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content