EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- ABC-7 attended the 30th Annual YWCA Women's Luncheon as part of our 7 in the City initiative. Enjoy watching the video above to learn more about the empowering event.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.