Borderland residents asked to help mutilated stray dog

JUÁREZ, Chihuahua (KVIA) -- A Juárez dog named Maggie was found abandoned and mutilated in the streets of El Paso's sister city.

Maggie's two back legs and tail were brutally mutilated most likely by human hands, according to Miriam Murillo.

Murillo owns an animal shelter called Lomitos Callejeros that takes care of over 200 stray dogs.

According to Murillo, Maggie is now safe but she urgently needs a blood transfusion and surgery to remove necrotic tissue caused by her injuries. Maggie's blood tests also revealed severe anemia and liver complications.

"Maggie deserves a second chance. Her story is one of survival, hope, and a reminder of our

responsibility toward voiceless lives," Murillo said.

If you would like to help Maggie's recovery you can donate here.

