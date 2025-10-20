City of Juárez battles hundreds of animal cruelty cases

JUÁREZ, Chihuahua (KVIA) -- The City of Juárez's Animal Care and Welfare Department (DABA) recently rescued 528 animals in five different operations, marking hundreds of cases they have worked on this year. The Chihuahua Attorney General's Office has assisted them in dozens of cases as well.

The head of the agency, Alma Edith Arredondo Salinas, reported that the animals found in several homes were dogs, cats, chickens, and ducks.

The interventions were carried out by the State Attorney General's Office and the State Investigation Agency, in collaboration with DABA.

The first search was carried out in the Pradera de los Oasis neighborhood, where a dog was rescued, while the second operation was in the Independencia II neighborhood, where seven dogs and 16 cats were rescued.

Later, they went to a home in the Reforma neighborhood where they located 492 chickens, three ducks, two cats, and one dog. The fourth operation was in the Morelos I neighborhood, where six dogs were rescued, while the fifth search was carried out in the Eco 2000 neighborhood, however, no pets were located.

Director Arredondo Salinas indicated that the 528 animals were transferred to DABA, where they are already being cared for.

"The owner of the chickens and ducks will have to move the animals to another location, as they cannot keep them in a home," Director Arredondo said. "The owner will be subject to a fine from the municipal administration, as they are also a repeat offender."

DABA Juárez is asking citizens to take care of their pets and provide them with adequate spaces.

"DABA continues to work on the care and protection of animals on this border, so that they are not mistreated," Director Arredondo added. "We also seek to raise awareness and promote a culture of respect for pets."

