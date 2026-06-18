El Paso zoo welcomes Dan the giraffe

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Zoo and Botanical Gardens welcomed a new resident, the City of El Paso announced Thursday. Dan, a 19-year-old giraffe, moved to the Sun City from a Nebraska zoo in May.

Dan stands at 12 feet. He'll soon live with Gigi, the zoo's female giraffe, and they will possibly be breeding partners, the city said.

"We are absolutely thrilled to welcome Dan to our El Paso Zoo animal family,” said El Paso Zoo and Botanical Gardens Director Gary Lunsford in a statement.

The city said the zoo chose Dan through the Association of Zoos and Aquariums Species Survival Plan. The program works to support and keep healthy giraffe herds through conservation breeding and population management.

Dan has been bonding with his caretakers and Gigi, the city said. The zoo discovered his favorite foods are sweet potatoes and cucumbers.

Zoo caretakers have been helping Dan and Gigi get used to each other. They still need time acclimating before they share the African Savanna habitat, the city said. Gigi has reportedly shown a strong liking to Dan, and the zoo expects them to share a space together soon.

“With the departure of Obi and Tesoro, it’s exciting to re-expand the giraffe herd so the community of El Paso can connect with these amazing animals."

Obi and Tesoro, Gigi's sons, parted ways May 4 as part of a conservation plan after living at the El Paso Zoo since birth.