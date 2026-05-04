Skip to Content
Top Stories

El Paso Zoo’s giraffe brothers relocated

A photo from Tesoro's first days at the El Paso Zoo.
KVIA/File
A photo from Tesoro's first days at the El Paso Zoo.
By
Published 3:16 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Zoo said farewell to two of its giraffes, Obi and Tesoro. The city announced Monday the giraffe brothers parted ways as part of a conservation plan.

Three-year-old Obi was born at the El Paso Zoo in April 2023. The city said he moved to "Longneck Manor" in Fredericksburg, Texas. He'll join a herd of female giraffes to support endangered populations.

Tesoro moved to the Albuquerque BioPark. He'll meet a female giraffe as part of future breeding opportunities, the city said. He was born in El Paso January 2025.

The city added, separating the brothers mimics natural giraffe behavior. Young males leave their families to start their own paths. According to the city, relocating the giraffes reduces their stress and supports their development.

Obi and Tesoro are the sons of the El Paso Zoo's longtime residents Gigi and Juma. Juma died in July 2025 after living in El Paso for more than a decade.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Gabrielle Lopez

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.