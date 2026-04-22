Hanks alum Desirae Spearman faces UTEP Miners in homecoming

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso native Desirae Spearman, one of the greatest softball players to come out of the Borderland, returned to her hometown with the fifth-ranked Texas Tech Red Raiders to face the UTEP Miners on Wednesday.

"This is the place where I grew up playing so it's kind of a full circle moment," Spearman said.

Playing on an elite team like the Red Raiders has challenged Spearman, forcing her to bring her best every game.

"I feel like going into every game you always have something to lose, so that was different from New Mexico State, it was like we always had something to go get. The quality of play is just more intense playing at Tech, and I love that like that, that was the reason I transferred so just being able to see that in every game I think it makes me better, and I just love it here."

Spearman has been known for being a two-way player and utility player, however, this year her main focus is playing in the outfield and contributing at the plate. So far, she's garnered nearly 40 RBI's , she's top four in homers for the Red Raiders, and has a .354 batting average.

"I don't think it's been a hard transition," Spearman said. "I mean it's a little easier to focus on getting better at hitting and my defense, I love it so far."

Spearman's family and friends came out to support, including former high school coach, Shelley Prather from Hanks High School.

"I got the opportunity to work with this kid for four years and she's amazing, she's an amazing person too," Prather said. "The goal setting that she's done and the steps that she's taken is all things that she saw herself doing, and so it's very thrilling for me to be here to watch her today, I'm very proud."

Spearman is considered one of the greatest softball players to come out of El Paso and her influence plays a major role in her "why".

"Just being able to be that role model for people in El Paso, because I didn't have one growing up here, it's a blessing and it makes me work harder every day," Spearman said. "It really shifts my perspective when sometimes I don't want to do something, it always motivates me so it's really special to be that for some people."