Cowgirl Up Charitable Fund launches to support women in creative fields

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- It's all to create space for more women in creative fields. Today, community leaders gathered at La Numbe to celebrate a new movement for women in the arts.

The Paso del Norte Community Foundation launched its new charitable fund, "Cowgirl Up." Founder Gina Roe-Davis said the fund aims to open doors for women in creative fields, where their voices are "often unheard."

"When I'm in meetings, I would see that they weren't well attended by women," Roe-Davis, who has entertainment experience, said. "And now it's just encouraging and educating girls and women that this is a career move."

La Nube CEO Gina Martinez said the STEAM discovery center believes curiosity creates change. It wants girls to know they "belong in every sound booth, stage, and studio-- because the future of music needs their voices."

At today’s event, Cowgirl Up presented a donation to La Nube in support of a workshop titled “The Sound of Possibility.” The workshop is an arts-focused educational experience for middle and high school girls.

Paso del Norte Community Foundation CEO Tracy Yellen said Cowgirl Up will provide scholarships, mentorship and funding for programs that inspire artistic careers.