Viva! El Paso kicks off 47th season of tradition

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- An El Paso tradition returned tonight. The 47th season of Viva! El Paso kicked off at McKelligon Canyon Amphitheater. The historical pageant features song and dance interpretations of Borderland people and culture, spanning more than 400 years of history.

Viva! El Paso officials said the "iconic summer tradition" honors the passing of Hector Serrano, who debuted Viva in 1978. More than 40 years later, Viva continues to showcase music and dance from Spain, Mexico and the United States.

Officials said performances will be every Friday and Saturday until Aug. 2. Tickets are available at the Plaza Box Office downtown, the Canyon Box Office before the show and Ticketmaster. They are $20 for adults and $16 for groups, military and children.