Retired local Sheriff helps build athletes’ mental toughness

I had the opportunity to sit down with Luis Treviño, who owns Warriors Edge Boxing Gym in east El Paso. Coach Treviño was selected as the Do Gooder this month because of his contribution to the Borderland community, imparticular his work with at-risk children. Some of the children working at his boxing gym rely on his expertise in boxing and general knowledge about life lessons.

"You should see the kids I get in here. They don't have shoes sometimes." Treviño said. He's always been in the fight game; he grew up boxing, often working out at local recreation centers and competing in boxing competitions. He recently retired after 26 years of service with the El Paso County Sherriff's Office. While working for the local Sheriff's department, he taught internationally throughout South America and Mexico. He has trained officers from Brazil in riot and disturbance techniques and trained officers for the 2014 World Cup and 2016 Summer Olympics games. He also coordinated the local boxing event "Clash of the Titans" All proceeds go to The El Paso County Sheriffs Foundation.

Now that he is retired, you can find him doing what he enjoys, teaching borderland kids boxing skills at his gym.

Treviño says he knew he could make a difference when he worked with the El Paso Sheriff's Office.

" When I was in uniform at the Sheriff's office. I would see these kids and say mijo, how are you? You know, give them love. Here at the gym, I can do that every day. If you have the power to help people, you need to help people."

Herman Delgado is also a coach and mentor at Warriors Edge Boxing Gym. Coach Delagado says that Coach Treviño sets the standard for young athletes "They see how he does with his own family with his sons and his wife, and it carries on; I love that." Delagado said.

Treviño says that boxing changes lives "We would deal with kids out in the streets a lot or in the jails. They come in here, and all the aggression will be on those bags. It automatically gives them more confidence.

"I've seen so many kids walk in here, and they walk out differently." He says these young boxers feel home when walking into Warriors Edge Boxing Gym. He explains that he and his coaches take pride in mentoring and developing these young stars.

"We take a lot of passion and mentoring them. It's important to tell them you have a home here. Good job, and there's blood, and they're out there fighting. You should see their confidence level when they leave from here."

He encourages these young athletes to think about the future and explains that how you present yourself is essential in life.

"You know they have those haircuts and those earrings. I tell them to cut your hair; we have a barber here. They come in here; I would hire you for a job right now." Treviño said.

Now that he has retired, he will focus on his family, his three sons, his wife, and the young boxers who rely on his tough love. Trevino and the coaches welcome people of all ages to their boxing gym. If you are interested in donating to help the young athletes, you can find the link to Warriors Edge Gym here: Home | warriors (warriorsedgeboxing.com)