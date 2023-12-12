El Paso couple works to make lives brighter through Christian ministry

El Paso, Texas (KVIA) -- The holidays can be a joy and excitement for many, but for some, it can be the most challenging time of the year. Nicki and Josh Sattlemeier are trying to make the holiday season a little brighter for El Pasoans and their families. The Sattelmeier's founded the Reach and Relieve Ministries to help people in the El Paso Community.

"We try to meet needs, help people in difficult times, and help them see that there is always hope for the future. Josh Sattelmeier said.

They run a nonprofit Christian ministry and say their purpose is to serve the community emotionally, spiritually, physically, or mentally.

"We just do our best with what we have, and we try just to help out as many people as possible, we just believe we are supposed to show god's love to everyone we meet and try to do that practically."

They give back to families when needed, especially during the holidays. Josh said, "At Thanksgiving, we give out turkeys and Thanksgiving Day baskets, and at Christmas, we are going to give away toys to the needy families and put on a Christmas party with Christmas story play, and they will get brand new toys and get to play and just have fun together."

They want the community to know they will be there no matter what. They say it helps people in the community because everyone goes through difficult times.

They say, "Volunteers are essential to all we do; they help us in every aspect of every outreach we have, and we couldn't be without them." Nicki said.

They always make sure to give back to the education system. "Last year, we gave out 35 backpacks with school supplies and shoes," Nicki said. "

They feel that they have a calling and that calling will be used to continue to help those in need.

" Especially with god, there is always hope, there is never a hopeless situation, and things can improve, change, and turn around, so we just want to help people in every situation."

