ABC-7 Do Gooder: Local artist determined to educate and bring diversity through African American children’s books

today at 5:33 PM
El Paso, Texas (KVIA)- February marks black history month, this month honors activists and other leaders who fought for civil rights. Janice Walker is the winner of the ABC-7 do-gooder award. The El Paso Community Foundation donated her $1,000 to a charity of her choice.

She moved to El Paso a few years ago, and the moment she touched down, she was determined to educate and bring positivity and diversity in her unique way. She said, " I think it's important here in El Paso to share diversity."

After finding a home in El Paso, Walker set out to shake things up in the Sun City. " Since I've been in El Paso, I've tried to bring positivity and diversity to the culture." She has done so by founding the El Paso Black Arts Association and reopening the Black Chamber of Commerce, and by writing children's books. She explained, " I noticed there weren't many African American books out there anymore."

Her mission is to educate the community and let black children know they're not alone. "Having that same cultural diversity, whether military or native to El Paso, there's a big world for them." She explained. During her time as an author, she has managed to make a difference.

If you know a Do Gooder Nominate them here: https://epcf.org/do-gooder

Article Topic Follows: Do-Gooder

Nichole Gomez

Nichole Gomez is the ABC-7 StormTRACKer on Good Morning El Paso and co-anchors ABC-7 at noon.

