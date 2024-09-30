ABC-7 Do-Gooder: A retired nurse uses furry friends to continue care for El Pasoans

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A retired healthcare provider continues to care for those in need of extra comfort... sharing smiles and wagging tails.

Martha Baumgardner is a retired nurse and a member of Paws for Love.

Her closest co-worker... a dog named Rocco.

"Well, Rocco is, golden retriever and male doggy. He's 11 years. And on service he has nine years," sai Martha, "He's a happy doggy. He loves people. He loves the kiddos"

Martha and Rocco spend their time lifting the spirits of sick patients at providence hospital.

"You make me feel so happy. The best therapy ever," said one of Rocco's patients.

"Well as a nurse I know the necessities to help the people and the hospital. I know the kiddos need support," said Martha.

Those who know Martha describe here as the epitome of a person that gets up everyday with a smile on her face.

Not only do Martha and Rocco visit hospitals, but they greet military personnel returning home from deployments.

They have also supported students returning to school and their education by attending reading clubs.

For Martha and Rocco's efforts to spread positivity through the community, Martha has been selected as this months ABC-7 Do-Gooder. Receiving a check of one thousand dollars for the charity of her choosing.

Martha plans to donate the award check to her furry friends with Paws-itive rescue.

Martha works to cultivate an environment of healing and joy. Uplifting the community one smile at a time.

"I think everybody.. we need special.. special attention. We need to be friendly, and smile with the people."

You can nominate someone who makes a difference in the community like Martha for ABC-7 Do-Gooder. Just follow this link to the submission form on here.

ABC-7's Do-Gooder is sponsored by the El Paso Community Foundation and Gozo's Ice cream.