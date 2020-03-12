Rage Against the Machine postpones kickoff of reunion tour in El Paso & Las Cruces

Entertainment

EL PASO, Texas -- A planned reunion tour after two decades by Rage Against the Machine is being postponed, the latest event to be delayed over fears about the coronavirus.

In a social media post late Thursday night, the group said it was postponing roaring back onto concert stages with a world tour that was set to kickoff March 26 at the Don Haskins Center in El Paso, followed by a performance at the Pan Am Center in Las Cruces on March 28.

The post said all concerts through May 20 were postponed, citing concerns about fan safety, but plans were still on for tour dates in July and August. The group added that it hoped to announce rescheduled concert dates in the near future.

All proceeds from the concerts in El Paso and La Cruces had been planned to fund "immigrant rights" efforts.

The iconic Los Angeles band broke onto the national radar in the mid-1990s with a hard-hitting amalgam of hip-hop, funk and metal, releasing four critically-acclaimed albums before disbanding in 2000.