Country star Dwight Yoakam postpones El Paso concert due to coronavirus

EL PASO, Texas -- Country music legend Dwight Yoakam announced he's postponing his Saturday night concert in El Paso at the Abraham Chavez Theatre due to coronavirus.

Tickets purchased for the show will be honored at the rescheduled date, which has yet to be set.

"The priority at this time has to be the health and well-being of the fans, the venue’s staffs, and the band and crew who tour with me," Yoakam said in a statement. "I regret not being able to perform the shows, but that is obviously of minor concern to all of us right now. My thoughts and prayers go out to everyone being affected by this pandemic."

Yoakam posted his entire statement on twitter, which you can read below.