Cyclist logs 7,000 miles for cancer cure

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Javier Padilla is on a mission to cure cancer. He is part of a group that set off on a 7,000 mile cross country bike ride. It's called the Texas 4000.

"I joined because of the effects cancer has had on my family and friends. When my mom was in high school, her mother passed from cancer and my cousin was diagnosed in his freshman year of college," Padilla says.

Money raised by donations will be used to raise awareness for better research and support services for cancer patients and their families.

The ride began May 24th in Austin, Texas and stretches up the west coast, ending in Alaska. Padilla says he's powered through sore muscles, extreme heat, and now cold northern nights. His reason for riding keeps him going.

"I think the hardest part of this is just pushing yourself to your limits every day but every day I remember exactly why I'm doing this - for cancer research and support services and the people I'm riding for," Padilla says. To read more about the Texas 4000, or to make a donation, go to https://www.texas4000.org.