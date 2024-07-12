Skip to Content
Good Vibes Only

Cyclist logs 7,000 miles for cancer cure

By
Updated
today at 8:15 AM
Published 8:14 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Javier Padilla is on a mission to cure cancer. He is part of a group that set off on a 7,000 mile cross country bike ride. It's called the Texas 4000.

"I joined because of the effects cancer has had on my family and friends.  When my mom was in high school, her mother passed from cancer  and my cousin was diagnosed in his freshman year of college," Padilla says.

Money raised by donations will be used to raise awareness for better research and support services for cancer patients and their families.

The ride began May 24th in Austin, Texas and stretches up the west coast, ending in Alaska. Padilla says he's powered through sore muscles, extreme heat, and now cold northern nights. His reason for riding keeps him going.

"I think the hardest part of this is just pushing yourself to your limits every day but every day I remember exactly why I'm doing this - for cancer research and support services and the people I'm riding for," Padilla says. To read more about the Texas 4000, or to make a donation, go to https://www.texas4000.org.

Article Topic Follows: Good Vibes Only

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Hillary Floren

Hillary Floren co-anchors ABC-7’s Good Morning El Paso.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content