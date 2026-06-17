Kind, sweet teen artist looking for a loving family and home

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Heart Gallery of El Paso is highlighting a 15-year-old girl, Janelle, who is looking for a loving family.

Those who know Janelle describe her as bright and ambitious with big dreams for the future.

Janelle said, "I'm a strong person, like my personality. I'm sweet and kind. I'm loving. I am caring, especially for other people."

She is looking towards a career in the FBI because she wants to "be able to actually show the people that I really care about them."

Janelle is friendly and playful once she warms up to new people.

This teen likes to tell jokes and make everyone around her laugh -- an easy feat since she says "everything makes me laugh."

Janelle likes to draw and uses art to express herself.

"Her creative spirit shows up in all that she does," said the Heart Gallery of El Paso.

Janelle is also your typical young teenager. She loves shopping and has her own unique style. She enjoys going to the movies, dancing and listening to music.

In school, Janelle likes to study history.

She also likes attending church services, one of her favorite drawings represents her relationship with religion.

"I drew a picture of Jesus. It's like a picture where you know he's like hugging me," she told ABC-7. "I'm in that picture, and I'm crying, and he's just hugging me."

To learn more about Janelle or other teens that are looking for families, log on to the Heart Gallery of El Paso.