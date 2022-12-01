Dee Margo accepted the check on behalf of Operation Noel.

EL PASO, Texas - Albertsons supports Operation Noel and gave $5000 to purchase winter jackets for 286 children in the borderland.

Mark Ross is an anchor/producer for ABC-7.

