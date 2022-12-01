Mattress Firm donates $10,000 to Operation Noel
EL PASO, Texas -- Mattress Firm joined ABC-7 at 6 to present a $10,000 dollar to Operation Noel.
Watch ABC-7's Doppler Dave Speelman as he accepts the donation.
