Red flour beetles are infesting homes and businesses in Socorro — what you can do to prevent an infestation

City of Socorro
Published 11:58 AM

SOCORRO, Texas (KVIA) -- Several Socorro residents and businesses have been dealing with little red bugs infesting their homes in recent weeks, according to the City of Socorro.

The bugs are known as red flour beetles, which the city said are one of the most common beetles that infest stored products in homes.

The city said it has received reports of infestations from both residents and business owners, but officials did not say how many reports they have received. ABC-7 reached out to the city's media department for that number, and is waiting on a response.

A post on the city's official Facebook page Friday provided more details about what the bugs are, and how to prevent and treat them.

PREVENTION

The city said there are ways to prevent infestations from happening:

  • Weather seal the bottom of doors.
  • Caulk all cracks around windows and gaps in entry or exit holes in exterior walls for appliances and plumbing.
  • Put fine mesh screen on roof vents, and any under-home access points.

TREATMENT

The city also provided tips on how to treat infestations that have already occurred:

  • Spray a pyrethroid insecticide to exterior parts of the home.
  • Turn off all exterior lights if possible.
  • Keep windows closed, unless the screen has finer-type mesh than a standard window screen.
  • Spray perimeters with synthetic pyrethroids or pyrethrins.
  • WARNING: Do not use insecticides in food preparation areas, and only use those labeled for indoor use.
  • Throw away infested food.
  • Empty the area where you store food and vacuum. Wash shelves, drawers and corners with hot water and soap. You can also check for hidden areas under or around appliances.
Kerry Mannix

