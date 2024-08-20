Red flour beetles are infesting homes and businesses in Socorro — what you can do to prevent an infestation

SOCORRO, Texas (KVIA) -- Several Socorro residents and businesses have been dealing with little red bugs infesting their homes in recent weeks, according to the City of Socorro.

The bugs are known as red flour beetles, which the city said are one of the most common beetles that infest stored products in homes.

The city said it has received reports of infestations from both residents and business owners, but officials did not say how many reports they have received. ABC-7 reached out to the city's media department for that number, and is waiting on a response.

A post on the city's official Facebook page Friday provided more details about what the bugs are, and how to prevent and treat them.

PREVENTION

The city said there are ways to prevent infestations from happening:

Weather seal the bottom of doors.

Caulk all cracks around windows and gaps in entry or exit holes in exterior walls for appliances and plumbing.

Put fine mesh screen on roof vents, and any under-home access points.

TREATMENT

The city also provided tips on how to treat infestations that have already occurred: