20 photos of NYC in the 1920s
Irving Browning/The New York Historical Society // Getty Images
Buses, Fifth Avenue and 42nd Street
FPG // Getty Images
A bird’s-eye view
Aerial view looking north over Battery Park and Lower Manhattan
Bettmann // Getty Images
Times Square
Man buys a newspaper at a newsstand on Times Square
PhotoQuest // Getty Images
The Palace Theater
Street view of Broadway and 47th Streets
Historica Graphica Collection/Heritage Images // Getty Images
The El
Rail commuters on train.
Bettmann // Getty Images
The city’s famed yellow cabs
Taxi drivers stand beside new cabs
Bettmann // Getty Images
The Harlem boom
Traffic cop in Harlem
Irving Browning/The New York Historical Society // Getty Images
The Lower East Side
Busy corner on Orchard and Rivington Streets
George Rinhart/Corbis via Getty Images
The fashion capital of the world
Two women stand beside car
Bettmann // Getty Images
A skyscraper boom
Workers eat lunch atop beam
Irving Browning/The New York Historical Society // Getty Images
Shop til you drop
Crowds shopping on 34th Street and Fifth Avenue
Irving Browning/The New York Historical Society // Getty Images
The Bowery
Bowery
Bettmann // Getty Images
Pushcart culture
Lower Eastside Pushcarts and shoppers
Bettmann // Getty Images
A summer swim
Kids Diving into the East River
Bettmann // Getty Images
Celebrating a record-setting flight
Boys with model airplanes in Central Park
Bettmann // Getty Images
New York City tackles Prohibition
Police and crowd watching men remove wine barrel
Irving Browning/The New York Historical Society // Getty Images
A dream come true
Window shopping for shoes at I. Miller
George Rinhart/Corbis via Getty Images
The Apollo Theater
North Side Of 125th Street & Eight Avenue In Harlem
Bettmann // Getty Images
Loew’s State Theater
Crowds in front of Loew’s State Theater
Bettmann // Getty Images
The Cotton Club
Dancers at The Cotton Club
Bettmann // Getty Images
Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City